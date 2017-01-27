Honoring Apollo 1 pilot Roger B. Chaffee

Fifty years ago today, Apollo 1 pilot and Grand Rapids native Roger B. Chaffee died during a pre-launch test for the Apollo 1 space mission.

Chaffee was born in Grand Rapids and graduated from Central High School in 1953. From there, he attended Illinois Institute of Technology and later Purdue University, while also obtaining his pilot's license.

After graduating from Purdue with a Naval ROTC scholarship, Chaffee began fighter pilot training at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida.

Chaffee served as CAPCOM for the Gemini 3 and Gemini 4 missions before receiving his first official spaceflight assignment in 1966.

President Bill Clinton posthumuously awarded Chaffee the Congressional Space Medal of Honor for his service.

President Gerald R. Ford was quoted as saying:

Roger Chaffee is one of this Nation's great modern-day heroes, a man who gave his life for his country just as surely as have those Americans who have died on the battlefield.

Locally you can honor the memory of Roger B. Chaffee by visiting the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium within the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

