How to get home safe this New Year's Eve

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - With the New Year just hours away, there will be a lot of people celebrating Saturday night. Many of those people will need a safe ride home.

Although there are no free ride programs here in the Grand Rapids area, there are ways to get home.

"We usually anticipate every line lit," Karen Huyser said. "We have extra phone ops [operators] for the overflow. Still, patience is definitely something that's going to be needed because our lines are going to be busy."

Huyser is the President of Calder City Taxi and she says ball drop or no ball drop, New Years Eve is one of the busiest nights of the year.

"I think we will still be busy but it won't be so focused on the downtown area. Maybe more people coming in and out of the downtown area early in the evening."

Which is why cab companies will have full fleets out and so will ride-booking services, like Uber and Lyft.

Officials with Uber tell WZZM 13, Saturday night will be their biggest night yet. They say the highest rates will be from midnight until 3:00 a.m. Riders will be able to check the price of the trip before they ride with an upfront fare directly on the app and with the streets being so busy, they urge riders to check the car's model and license plate before they hop in.

But at the end of the day every business wants just one thing, your safety.

"Just have fun and be safe," Huyser added.

If you are out Saturday night and want to avoid Cabs or Ubers, you can always choose not to drink or have a designated driver.

