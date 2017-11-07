HQ provides a safe place for teenagers

(Photo: HQGR)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There are teenagers and young people who are rejected by their family and friends when they come out.

A Grand Rapids drop in shelter for homeless and runaway teenagers has seen those numbers increase.

HQ provides a safe environment to take a shower, have a meal and find acceptance.

"We see a very high percentage of youth who identify as LGBTQ who then also experience homelessness because of that," said Shandra Steininger, the Executive Director of HQ. "So they come out maybe to a community that is not very supportive and find themselves on the street."

HQ operates through donations, and on Tuesday, Nov. 7, they hosted an open house.

It is located in downtown Grand Rapids at 320 State Street.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV