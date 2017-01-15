Hundreds of people gathered during the afternoon Sunday, Jan. 15, at Grand Rapids' Calder Plaza against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. (Photo: Jaleesa Irizarry, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Two days after Republicans in Congress took the first steps in repealing the Affordable Care Act, hundreds rallied locally to take a stand.

A "Save Our Health Care" event took over Calder Plaza during the afternoon Sunday, Jan. 15. The group wants to see lawmakers repair the Affordable Care Act rather than repeal it.

Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate already have taken steps toward President Barack Obama's signature law. The campaign of president-elect Donald Trump has said it's a priority to repeal and replace the law.

Speakers at Saturday's rally say repealing it would cut coverage for thousands in Michigan. One included Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer.

Similar rallies are being held across the country, including one in the Detroit area, in which Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., attended.

