At Grand Rapids Planned Parenthood, hundreds of people protest and support

Supporters and those against Planned Parenthood held opposing rallies Saturday, Feb. 11, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Photo: Jaleesa Irizarry, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - "Rise up, fight back!" -- it was a chant that could be heard Saturday morning all along Cherry Street.

Calls for protests for and against Planned Parenthood brought nearly a thousand people to the Grand Rapids area. Its all part of a nationwide movement made by anti-abortion groups to urge leaders to strip the organization of federal funding.

In Michigan alone, 15 cities saw Planned Parenthood protests on Saturday, Feb. 11, but they were not the only ones out rallying: Planned Parenthood advocates came out in droves.

"I feel like everyone should have equal access to rights, and I feel like ever since Trump came into power, I've felt more under attack than my entire 24 years," Planned Parenthood supporter Devyn Crane said.

Planned Parenthood advocates rallied in front of the Grand Rapids facility just feet away from their opposition.

"I don't see this whole abortion thing, pro-choice, pro-life, as a religious issue," Mary Jo Thayer said. "It's a human rights issues because human people are dying."

Thayer is on the board of Right to Life, an anti-abortion group that joined in on the movement to urge leaders to cut federal funding to Planned Parenthood.

"The fact that it's about a woman's choice, well half of the babies in the womb are women, tiny women," she said. "What choice do they have?"

As the stand-off of rallies continued, both sides made it their mission to get a message across.

It isn't just about abortion, that's a very small part of what Planned Parenthood does. It's about all the other facilities that they provide," supporter Christine Lambert said.

"I really believe women deserve more options than abortion, and it's important to stand up for all women including the unborn as well," added Jessi Engelsma, a protester of Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan released a statement regarding Saturday's demonstrations saying, in part:

"These Defund PP protests are designed to intimidate the many patients who seek basic health care services from Planned Parenthood, including lifesaving cancer screenings, testing for HIV, treatment for STIs, and family planning and birth control. ...

"...The robust response of our supporters, in showing up to counter protest as our 'defenders,' shows that people do not want to see reproductive health care attacked."

