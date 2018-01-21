Hundreds show up for Grand Rapids Women's March

The front lines of the Grand Rapids Women's March Sunday afternoon. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Hundreds took to downtown Grand Rapids Sunday for a women's march to protest the anniversary of President Trump's inauguration and to push for more women to vote and run for political office.

The event, which lasted an hour spanning a couple blocks surrounding Rosa Parks Circle, accompanied many other marches and rallies happening throughout the United States and the world this weekend.

Additionally, thousands of women showed up the Women's March Michigan, which took place in Lansing.

The national marches were themed Power to the Polls.

The crowd marched through downtown Grand Rapids Sunday to promote female empowerment. (Photo: WZZM)

"It's our turn," said Lorie Tensen before the march. "It's time for women to do what we've always done, but do it in a public fashion. And that is take over."

Some of the signs called for President Trump's impeachment, saying "Dump Trump." The crowd chanted, "Love trumps hate," and "Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go."

"I want to make America great, too," Tensen said. "But not the way he does it."

Events like this are not just for women but all immigrants, said Claudia Pohlen, who is from Nicaragua.

"[This is for] DACA students and all of the people that have felt left out for recent events and things that have been said and done," Pohlen said. "And this is why we're here to support each other."

The majority of signs and chants focused on female empowerment and electing more women to political office. "This is what democracy looks like," served as the predominant chant.

More women need to be voted into power to accurately represent the country, said Casey Wisely.

Big crowd at Women's March in downtown Grand Rapids @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/kDrmIkdR62 — Noah Fromson (@NoahFromson) January 21, 2018

"Especially with the midterms coming up...we can do a lot more as women to vote our fellow companions and fellow women into office and have our voices heard."

Tensen said she and other women of color have a very important role in the midterm elections, with a powerful vote that must turn out.

Chanting "Love, not hate, makes America great," many in the crowd said they must unite to achieve equality in the U.S.

"We need to come together and just get down and get busy, get to work," Tensen said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV