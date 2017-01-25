'Ice Guru' prepares for Valent-ICE 2017 in Grand Rapids

Ice Guru Randy Finch

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's one of the premiere winter events in downtown Grand Rapids. And if you think it's too early to plan for this year's Valent-ICE festival, think again.

Ice Guru Randy Finch is putting in some long hours at his studio preparing for Valent-ICE 2017.

The event runs from Feb. 10 through 14 this year. People in Grand Rapids can get a look at more than 50 magnificent sculptures in the downtown area during the festival.

"This whole festival actually happens because individual storefronts, and businesses and museums and put forth the money for the ice sculptures that make this happen," Finch said.

"So it's a group effort by hundreds of people to put together."

The festival also includes a Rail Jam ski and snowboard competition, a Human Hungry, Hungry Hippo tournament on ice and more.

Finch will be putting together the largest sculpture of Valent-ICE 2017 on opening day at Rosa Parks Circle. You can vote for what design he'll carve and find a full calendar of activities on Downtown Grand Rapids' website.

