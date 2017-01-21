'I'm here to be pro-woman': Hundreds march in Grand Rapids for women's rights

A large crowd Saturday, Jan. 21, in downtown Grand Rapids marching in support of the Women's March in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Chris Singel, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It started outside Fountain Street Church, in downtown: Hundreds of men, women and children took to the streets to keep women's rights on the forefront for our nation's policies.

This comes Saturday, Jan. 21 -- one day after President Donald Trump was sworn into office.

"Women's rights have been looked over," protestor Anna Vanderson said.

Events in Grand Rapids, the Lakeshore and elsewhere coincide with the Women's March on Washington; that event was planned for Saturday even before Trump took office. Millions of people are protesting across the globe, including Chicago, Paris, London and Berlin.

More: Women's Marches: 1 million joined marches in the USA alone

Some local marchers are not happy with our nation's newest president. When a protester was asked what they are worried about in the months and years to come, they replied:

"Everything, absolutely everything."

Others want to be sure Trump keeps women's rights a priority.

"I'm Rosie the Riveter," one woman said. "Bring more awareness to the strength of women."

Vanderson adds: "I'm not here to be negative about him, I'm not here to be anti-him, I'm here to be pro-woman."

But many just want President Trump to take his job seriously.

"Well I don't want him to fail, I don't want him to fail, I didn't vote for him obviously but I don't want our country to fail and I think he needs to see the big picture not just the people that voted for him," another protestor said. "I hope that he becomes the president that we need him to be."

(© 2017 WZZM)