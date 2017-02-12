Indivisible Grand Rapids: Hundreds of people meet, unite against 'Trump agenda'

Hundreds of people are part of Indivisible Grand Rapids: a local organization as part of a nationwide movement aimed to stop President Trump's agenda. (Photo: Nina DeSarro, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - More than 4,500 groups have signed up to resist President Donald Trump's agenda in almost every congressional district across the country -- this is all according to what's called the "Indivisible Guide."

Grand Rapids is one of those thousands.

A couple hundred people packed a room Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Fountain Street Church for one of the introductory meetings for Indivisible Grand Rapids: a local chapter of sorts that's part of a nationwide movement aimed to increase conversation and prevent Trump's agenda from continuing.

"This is really a values-based initiative that is nonpartisan -- these are members of the community that come together that have concerns specifically about the president's agenda, so this is a form for us to engage in that conversation," co-organizer Susan Sparta said.

"I think that people are really motivated to act and get involved in ways that they haven't been before," co-organizer Claire Bode said. "I think we took a lot of our democracy for granted and now people are realizing that we have to continue to work on it."

Another organizer said the resistance isn't to stop Trump, while it is the first order of business as stated on Indivisble's website, the resistance is aimed to sustain and protect our government and will never end.

One participant said he just wants to equality and justice among the country.

"I hope that we can remember that we're all in this together and that we can disagree and we can still come together as people and understand that there's a lot at stake here," participant Kayle Clements said. "We're all just looking for the same things.

"Everybody wants to be happy, everybody wants to be healthy, and we just want the same things."

Beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday evening, the organization hosted a training to learn how to get answers from elected officials, and how to speak at town hall meetings and other public events.

(© 2017 WZZM)