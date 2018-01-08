Kent County mental health facility will not close its doors

Sheldon House in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Kent County mental health facility will not close it's doors.

Sheldon House in Grand Rapids was scheduled to close early this year. But now, due to some last minute donations, that will not happen.

The closure was also prevented because of some upcoming changes by the state.

"I believe that there will be some new rules around large urban areas--that a clubhouse like Sheldon is mandatory," says Scott Gilman of Network 180.

$150,000 worth of donations came in recently, half of that coming from Cherry Health.

But Gilman warns that despite the good news about Sheldon House, significant cuts will need to be made this year unless more funding comes in.

Some of those came last week when 17 employees at Network 180 were laid off.

"When we make a program reduction in our provider network, those are real people, real staff people that are doing outpatient work," says Gilman.

