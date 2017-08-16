Kent County Prosecutor to start office hours at the Hispanic Center

The Hispanic Center of West Michigan is partner with the Kent County Prosecutor's office to have open office hours (Photo: The Hispanic Center of West Michigan Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Kent County Prosecutor's Office is partnering with the Hispanic Center of West Michigan to start open office hours in order to help people navigate the court system.

The first session of open office hours will be on Friday, Aug. 18 from 1-5 p.m. at the Hispanic Center. Kent County Victim Advocates Briana Krepps and Noemy Aguilar will be there to give people information about victims' rights, court procedures and guidance throughout the criminal justice system.

“We are trying to provide access in a different way to start off, in the hopes we can build relationships where people then will feel comfortable to walk into any courthouse in the county to participate in the criminal justice system”, said Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

The program will run on one Friday a month, and advocates will be available to answer any questions people may have about the court system.

"This collaboration will provide a safe place and trusting environment where families can report incidents of crime," said Robert Torres, the Executive Director of the Hispanic Center.

