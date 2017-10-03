Kristina Ryl faces charges after hitting a couple with her car

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Charges have been filed against a 34-year-old woman from Zeeland in connection with the death of 75-year-old Joy Gillette of Grand Rapids.

Investigators say Kristina Ryl was driving down Michigan Street the evening of Aug. 23 when she went off the road and hit Joy Gillette and her husband John. The couple was walking their dogs when investigators say Ryl's car failed to make the curve, left the road and hit them.

Kristina Ryl turned herself in last week. She's charged with OWI causing death, reckless driving causing death, reckless driving and OWI-OUIL causing serious injury.

Joy Gillette died at the scene of the accident. John Gillette suffered a broken leg and a head injury. One of their two dogs was also killed.

Ryl has posted 10 percent of her $25,000 and was released from jail.

