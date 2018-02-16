Kuiper wrong-way crash lawsuit settled, awaiting judge's approval

Joshua Kuiper, mugshot. (Photo: Kent County Courts)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A lawsuit has been settled involving former Kent County assistant prosecutor, Josh Kuiper, and his wrong-way crash. The settlement is now awaiting a judge's approval.

Details of the settlement are not being made public.

Daniel Empson sued Kuiper after the former prosecutor drove the wrong-way down Union Avenue in Heritage Hill, injuring Empson as he was getting a coat of out his car. The lawsuit alleged that three downtown Grand Rapids bars served alcohol to Kuiper despite being visibly drunk.

Kuiper resigned after the crash, and two Grand Rapids Police officers were suspended and a lieutenant was fired for their handling of the crash.

