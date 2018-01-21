WZZM
Little Caesars in Grand Rapids robbed, police looking for suspect

Little Caesars robbed in Grand Rapids

Staff , WZZM 11:15 PM. EST January 21, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Little Caesars on Leonard Street NW in Grand Rapids was robbed on Sunday night, Jan. 21. 

The robbery occurred around 8:30 p.m. Police are looking for a white man in his late-30s to early 40s. He has scruffy red facial hair and was wearing a green jacket with white stripes. 

The suspect left on foot. 

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the suspect implied he had a weapon. An unknown amount of money was stolen. 

