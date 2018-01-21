Little Caesars in Grand Rapids robbed, police looking for suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Little Caesars on Leonard Street NW in Grand Rapids was robbed on Sunday night, Jan. 21.

The robbery occurred around 8:30 p.m. Police are looking for a white man in his late-30s to early 40s. He has scruffy red facial hair and was wearing a green jacket with white stripes.

The suspect left on foot.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the suspect implied he had a weapon. An unknown amount of money was stolen.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV