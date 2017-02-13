Local attorney says West Michigan immigrants are living in fear

Immigration attorney says ICE raids have created fear

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Recent immigration raids across the country have local attorneys busier than ever. Grand Rapids-based immigration attorney Richard Kessler says his office has been flooded with calls lately.

"I have people from Mexico and Central America that are really freaked out," says Kessler.

More than 600 people have been arrested as part of immigration raids in the past week. Kessler says some people in West Michigan are afraid to go outside or even to work.

"Is somebody going to come to my work and arrest me?" says Kessler.

Kessler knows critics will say illegal immigrants are illegal but he argues that our system is broken with people who apply the right way being put on a waiting list for up to 25 years.

Homeland Security Chief John Kelly released a statement Monday defending the raids saying, "President Trump has been clear in affirming the critical mission of DHS in protecting the nation and directed our department to focus on removing illegal aliens who have violated our immigration laws, with a specific focus on those who pose a threat to public safety, have been charged with criminal offenses, have committed immigration violations or have been deported and re-entered the country illegally."

