Local rallies held against President Trump's immigration plans

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - President Trump's executive orders on immigration led to a protest Thursday in downtown Grand Rapids.

More than 100 local activists were at the rally in the afternoon at the Blue Bridge. They called the event "Bridges not Walls."

In addition to the plans for the border wall, demonstrators are upset over the President's executive orders banning some Muslim refugees resettling in the U-S, including refugees from Syria.

His orders also add more scrutiny to people applying for immigration visas into the U.S. The protesters say the actions go against America's past, opening its shores to new people.

Casey McMillin, a local protestor told us, " America has a reputation of being a welcoming place, and we should keep that reputation. Jesus loves refugees, we should too. "

Similar protest were also held today in cities around the state, and across the country.

