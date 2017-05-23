Grand Rapids woman in England during attack: 'You can't let them win'

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 23: People embrace as they stand near the Arndale centre on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. Police have confirmed the explosion as a terrorist attack. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Photo: Leon Neal, 2017 Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A young woman who lives in Grand Rapids spends about six months out of the year in a small village near Birmingham, England.

Katie Hoye woke up to many friends and family members worried about her well-being after Monday's terrorist attack.

"Had I known that she was performing, I probably would have gone because I do really enjoy her music," Hoye said.

Fortunately, Hoye was sleeping at the time of the explosion two hours away, but she woke up this morning to 22 text messages and calls.

"Everyone is just like, 'Please tell me you weren't here, please tell me you weren't in Manchester, please tell me you weren't at the Ariana Grande concert,' and I'm like, 'What is going on?"' Hoye said.

According to Hoye, initial news reports from her area were calling the noise a balloon popping but later called it a terrorist attack.

"They had this hashtag called 'Rooms for Manchester' and random people were just allowing random people to stay in their homes complete strangers," Hoye said. "They said, 'We don't know where we are, we need help and so they said you have a place here,' so there was a whole hashtag created behind that.

"Uber drivers and taxi drivers gave free rides."

The hardest part to wrap her head around is the obvious group of people targeted.

"It was a lot of young girls and boys and a lot of -- I think a lot of teenage girls they were saying, it was their first concert going alone so they didn't have their parents and they're just running around panic stricken and have no idea what to do," Hoye said.

Hoye said the feeling of sadness has overwhelmed the country.

"Everyone was talking about it and everyone's really sad and sickened over it, but it's kind of sad because I feel like people now -- it doesn't have the shock factor anymore because it happens so frequently, so it's just like when is it going to happen next now?" Hoye said.

While her father wants Hoye to come back to the United States, she said she refuses to let terrorism win.

"You just can't stop living your life because you're afraid, that's what they want and you can't let them win," Hoye said.

