Love4GRPL committee formed to support local library millage

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Love4GRPL seeks to renew the existing capital millage that expires in 2018 for the Grand Rapids Public Library. This renewal would maintain the same rate at 0.3741 according to a release from Love4GRPL.

The group stressed the importance of the services the library provides, including "bridging the digital divide" by bringing free access to computers and the Internet.

The group met this morning, Wednesday, September 13th at 10 a.m. at the Main Library of the GRPL.

