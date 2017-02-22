Major Grand Rapids intersection shut down after crash

Grand Rapids police and fire crews on the scene of a serious crash near the corner of 28th Street and Eastern Avenue. (Photo: Cheryl Barrigear, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A busy intersection has been shut down after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

It happened around 5 a.m. near the corner of 28th Street and Eastern Avenue. Grand Rapids Police Department dispatchers say the crash shut down that intersection. Our crew at the scene reports traffic being diverted through a strip mall parking lot to get around the crash.

Dispatchers could not confirm that a pedestrian had been hit. We are awaiting word from police at the scene about what happened. Once we get that information, we'll update you with the very latest.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com

(© 2017 WZZM)