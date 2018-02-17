Man in custody for questioning about a double murder dies one week after arrest

He is wanted for questioning in the double homicide that occurred on January 17, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Norman Muhammad Jr. who was in police custody for questioning related to a double murder in Grand Rapids, died one week after being arrested, says the GRPD.

The 43-year-old was wanted for parole absconding and for questioning in the murder of a toddler and his grandmother, King Talbert and Germaine Brown.

Talbert, 2, and Brown, 46, were killed in a Jan. 17 shooting.

Muhammad was arrested on Feb. 9 following a three-week manhunt. Multiple law enforcement agencies planned a search warrant at an apartment on S. Breton Court in Kentwood where they believed he was staying.

Around 3 p.m. on Feb. 9, police surrounded the apartment complex and starting make bullhorn announcements to the residents. People who lived in the building exited and walked toward the police vehicles as they were advised to do.

One man matching Muhammad's description also left the building from a different exit and walked away from police. He then started to run away from the perimeter. The subject was later positively identified as Muhammad.

Muhammad ran into a wooded area where he was confronted by more officers. According to a release from GRPD, he was "taken into custody without any application of force."

Shortly after being arrested, Muhammad started to say that he wasn't feeling well. Police sat him down while they waited for medical clearance. Within a few minutes, the 43-year-old started to lose consciousness, and he was quickly transported to a local hospital.

In a release, the GRPD says that the officers' only physical contact with Muhammad was during his arrest while he was handcuffed and searched. "At no time was he placed in an unusual position, nor was he ever sat in a vehicle prior to an ambulance."

After Muhammad was arrested and brought to the hospital, law enforcement searched the apartment that was subject to the original search warrant. They discovered that Muhammad had pulled away the ceiling drywall and insulation and climbed through the attic to get into a nearby hallway. This was how he was able to leave the building from a different exit.

No one at the apartment building was injured, and Muhammad did not enter any other apartments.

GRPD and the Michigan Department of Corrections guarded Muhammad while he was at the hospital. On Feb. 16 at 4:10 p.m., he was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined that the preliminary cause of death is a "natural disease [brought on] by physical exertion." The medical examiner also said there are no signs of traumatic injury or toxic ingestion.

The murder investigation for Brown and Talbert remains open and active.

If you have any additional information regarding this case, please call the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456 -3423, send a Facebook private message or leave anonymous tips with Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

