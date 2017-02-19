Man rescued from Grand River in Downtown Grand Rapids

The Grand River in Grand Rapids. (Photo: Dole08, Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A man is recovering after being pulled from the Grand River Sunday morning.

Police say the man was involved in some kind of altercation before jumping into the river from the Fulton Street Bridge at around 1:30 a.m. Another man tried to help the man out, but was unable to.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department used their water equipment to rappel down the bridge and pulled the man to safety.

The man was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Police say he is expected to be ok.

Police say alcohol played a factor in the incident.

