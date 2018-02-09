Man wanted for questioning in double murder taken into police custody

He is wanted for questioning in the double homicide that occurred on January 17, 2018

KENTWOOD, MICH. - Norman Muhammad was arrested by Grand Rapids Police on Friday, Feb. 9. He was wanted for questioning in a double homicide, that involves a two-year-old and his grandmother.

Police say, investigators following up on leads learned that Muhammad was in the 4700 block of S. Breton Rd. in Kentwood. Muhammad was arrested with assistance from Kentwood police.

Grand Rapids Police say Muhammad was placed under arrest for felony parole and absconding a warrant.

Police say the murder of two-year-old King Talbert and his grandmother Germaine Brown is still an open and active investigation and that there are no additional charges at this time.

