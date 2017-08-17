Mangiamo restaurant to close and become event space

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - After 12 years of serving Grand Rapids, Mangiamo will be closing its restaurant operations in order to focus on special events.

The Gilmore Collection announced on Aug. 17 that the Italian restaurant will stop the restaurant services on Aug. 20, and they will be making Mangiamo a venue in Gilmore Catering.

The staff of the restaurant have all been offered transfers to other Gilmore locations.

Mangiamo is located in the Augustus Paddock Mansion at 1033 Lake Dr. The mansion was built in 1873, and it will now be called the Paddock Place.

"As we continue to grow our catering operations, we feel that making Paddock Place available to our special events staff full time, will create unique opportunities that were previously unavailable to us and our clients," said Gregory Gilmore the CEO of the Gilmore Collection.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

