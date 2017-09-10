Mayor Bliss leads 14th annual Mayors' Grand River Cleanup

The Grand River in Grand Rapids. (Photo: Dole08, Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss teamed up with the West Michigan Environmental Action Council to help clean up the Grand River and the areas around it this weekend. According to the mayor's Facebook page, hundreds of volunteers came out and worked to get trash out of the river and from alongside it.

For the first time, Seeds of Promise was also involved in the clean up. Volunteers form that group helped clean up trash along roads and storm drains. That way, the trash never makes it into the river in the first place.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV