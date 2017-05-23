Meeting held to improve police-community relations in Grand Rapids

A meeting was held Tuesday night in Grand Rapids to discuss the current state of police community relations was organized by the NAACP and LINC.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A meeting was held Tuesday night in Grand Rapids to discuss the current state of police community relations.

It was organized by the NAACP and LINC.

"We definitely need more patrols out in parts of the community, I'm hearing a lot of complaints about that," says Loretta Walton, a resident of Grand Rapids for more than 30 years.

Recent events have increased tensions like in March, when five young black kids were held at gunpoint by police and earlier this year when a race based traffic study showed that black drivers were twice as likely to be pulled over by GRPD officers.

Cle Jackson is one of many people at the meeting who is upset that the police union said the race-based traffic study is flawed.

"For them to try to say, well it's flawed, is just the word I've been using it's somewhat irresponsible," Jackson said.

"The reason people are upset is because that's data, that's not an opinion, those are stats, these are statisticians who put together data from actual stops, so it's not an opinion piece," says Raul Alvarez an organizer.

More police community relations meetings are planned for the future. The dates and times have not been finalized.

