Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan opens new headquarters

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan opened new headquarters at 349 South Division Ave.

The location gives the non-profit more visibility within the community. The foundation provides mental health education to more than 150 schools across West Michigan.

Its programs are also taught to dozens of businesses and to hundreds of people through community events and presentations.

"We're kind of just bigger than being stuck inside of an office," said Christy Buck, the executive director of the Mental Health Foundation. "We're open to the community. People can come down to visit. We've got a storefront shop. We never had that before. It's super empowering to be right downtown."

The storefront is open Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

