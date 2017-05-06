Michigan Warriors hockey program expands to Grand Rapids

The Michigan Warriors hockey program comes to Grand Rapids. (Photo: WZZM 13, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - "Getting on the ice for me makes me happy being out there -- makes me forget about everything that's going on at home," veteran Daniel Rader said.

It didn't take long for Rader to sign up for the Michigan Warriors hockey program back in September.

"I joined and i haven't been happier, it's one of the best programs you could possibly have," Rader said.

The non-profit program has players on the east side of the state, but the demand was high for the group to expand.

"I think we roughly have 30, 40 people coming out today that want to get started with the Grand Rapids region of the Michigan Warriors," Michigan Warriors Chief Hockey Operations Justin Dunn said.

The members don't just play against one another.

"We play local teams, it could be a beer league team, it could be high school teams raising money, today our Michigan Warriors are going to playing against Michigan State Police to raise money for an Autism awareness group," Dunn said.

"We play in tournaments all over the county, we just got back from San Jose, Calif., where we brought home the national championship, so we really do a lot of cool stuff," Rader said.

Which brings a sense of camaraderie and joy into the lives of those who fought for our country.

"You step into a locker room and it's like you're back in the military again, everybody knows the terms, everybody knows the phrases you just get a long," Dunn said.

With the goal to socialize and acclimate into a regular world.

"People that have come up to us afterwards and said this program saved their lives, all they did was sit inside their houses for every single day they didn't get out and do anything, we got them out -- we do it all free," Dunn said.

Saturday, May 6, was the kick off for the Michigan Warriors Hockey Program in the Grand Rapids region. The proceeds from Saturday's event will go towards ASK - Autism Support of Kent County.

At noon Sunday, members from the group will walk alongside Michigan State Police in the "2017 Walk for Autism at the John Ball Zoo."

If you're a veteran and interested in joining the group, click here for more information. Players do not need any prior hockey or skating experience.

