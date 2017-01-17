Missing Grand Rapids man found safe in Arizona

Paul Kaleta (Photo: Marcia Fletcher‎)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Family members say a missing Grand Rapids man is safe.

They reported Paul Kaleta missing on Dec. 30, 2016. His nephew told WZZM on Tuesday, Jan. 17, he is OK and was found in Arizona.

Grand Rapids police earlier said the 64-year-old man had last made contact with his family last month; he saw his ex-wife and son to pick up a dog.

The circumstances behind Kaleta's reappearance aren't immediately known.

