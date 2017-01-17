WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 26 closing alerts
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Missing Grand Rapids man found safe in Arizona

Andrew Krietz , WZZM 11:15 PM. EST January 17, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Family members say a missing Grand Rapids man is safe.

They reported Paul Kaleta missing on Dec. 30, 2016. His nephew told WZZM on Tuesday, Jan. 17, he is OK and was found in Arizona.

Grand Rapids police earlier said the 64-year-old man had last made contact with his family last month; he saw his ex-wife and son to pick up a dog

The circumstances behind Kaleta's reappearance aren't immediately known.

(© 2017 WZZM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories