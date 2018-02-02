Missing Grand Rapids man may have mental condition

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Update: The man has been located safe and sound.

Napoleon Jones, an 89-year-old black male, left his Grand Rapids home on foot around 10 this morning. In a press release, his family says he may be suffering from a mental condition and "may act confused and disoriented."

Mr. Jones is approximately 6'2" and weighs around 195 pounds. He was last ween wearing a baseball hat, black jacket, and gray khaki pants. He has gray hair and a goatee.

If you see Mr. Jones, please contact Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3400 or contact Silent Observer at 774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV