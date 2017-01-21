Money raised helps 'Purple Princess,' daughter of firefighter, battle leukemia

Bekah Skrycki, nicknamed the "Purple Princess" and a daughter of a Grand Rapids firefighter, is battling leukemia. An event was held Saturday, Jan. 21, to raise money for the family. (Photo: David Corbat, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - She's called the "Purple Princess" and with a bright smile, this 4 year old deserves to be treated like royalty.

Bekah Skrycki is the daughter of Joe and Amy Skrycki; her father has been a Grand Rapids firefighter for 23 years. While he helps tackle flames across the community, the family is receiving support as Bekah battles leukemia.

She was diagnosed on Nov. 3, 2015, and received four rounds of chemotherapy before being hospitalized for 98 days before going into remission, family said. Her cancer returned last November.

People reached into their pockets Saturday, Jan. 21, during a spaghetti dinner and auction for Bekah at the Grand Rapids Professional Firefighters Local 366 Hall on Fuller Avenue. All the money raised goes toward the family and medical expenses.

Bekah again is undergoing chemotherapy, as well as preparing for a bone marrow transplant.

She still is hospitalized, but the family hopes she will be released to prepare for her upcoming bone marrow transplant.

Although the event is over, Grand Rapids firefighter Jane Vierzen says to reach out to her at 989-818-2470 or jane.vierzen (at) grand-rapids.mi.us to help the family.

