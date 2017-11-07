WZZM
Moped driver dies after crashing with a car

Staff , WZZM 3:39 PM. EST November 07, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The driver of a moped died in a crash with a car in Grand Rapids. 

The accident occurred near Fuller Avenue and Ramona Street around 1:06 p.m. 

Both the car and the moped were going north on Fuller Avenue, and they sideswiped each other. 

The driver of the moped died as a result of the crash, and the driver of the car was not injured. Police are still investigating. 

