Moped driver dies after crashing with a car

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The driver of a moped died in a crash with a car in Grand Rapids.

The accident occurred near Fuller Avenue and Ramona Street around 1:06 p.m.

Fatal moped vs. sedan accident at Fuller av SE/Ramona St SE. Roads closed at Boston/Kzoo/Ramona e./w. Of interesection. PIO ert, eta 1:45 — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) November 7, 2017

Both the car and the moped were going north on Fuller Avenue, and they sideswiped each other.

The driver of the moped died as a result of the crash, and the driver of the car was not injured. Police are still investigating.

Fuller SE is closed between Adams and Boston. GRPD on the scene of a fatal crash. pic.twitter.com/PMyEldJVl5 — Evan Linnert (@linnerte) November 7, 2017

