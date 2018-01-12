More than 2,000 GRPS teachers and staff receive surprise thank you gifts

Michele Suchovsky, Executive Director, Student Advancement Foundation (Left), Teresa Weatherall Neal, Superintendent, Grand Rapids Public Schools (Middle), and Jen Mesler, Director, Shine Foundation (Right) (Photo: Grand Rapids Public Schools)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - More than 2,200 teachers and staff at Grand Rapids Public Schools received surprise thank you gifts on Friday, Dec. 12.

The Shine Foundation and Amway Corporation Partner wanted to show their appreciation for the hard work of the staff and teachers at GRPS.

They worked with the Grand Rapids Student Advancement Foundation to give out the gifts.

The gifts were built around the idea of Beating the Winter Blues. They were canvas totes printed with the GRPS logo and filled with weather-beating essentials. The totes were hand-delivered to more than 50 schools.

