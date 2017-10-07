More than 6,000 without power in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - According to a Consumers Energy outage map, about 6,700 customers in the Grand Rapids area are without power.

The first outage was reported around 3:38 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Advisory: Large power outage in downtown area. 911 & emergency services remain fully operational. Contact power co. for outage info. pic.twitter.com/xew2j64PTk — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) October 7, 2017

According to representative from Consumers Energy, power is estimated to be restored around 6:30 p.m. They are not sure what the cause of the outage is, but it is involving their high voltage system, which powers parts of the downtown area.

Crews are on the scene trying to solve the problem.

This is a developing story.

