Mother and 2 boys escape car just before fire

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A woman and her two young sons are safe after escaping their car just before it burst into flames.

It happened late Sunday, Sept. 3 on U.S. 131. Schamica Stevenson tells WZZM 13 she was following a truck when a mattress fell out of it. She hit that mattress, causing her car to stall.

"We just stopped," she said. "So I stayed in the car for a little while until a semi, almost hit us. We got out of the car so somebody wouldn't hit us, and as soon as we got out the car, it went up in flames."

Stevenson and her sons, 8-year-old Jaydin and 6-month-old August came away unharmed.

