Motorcyclist injured in accident in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A 45-year-old motorcyclist collided with a car on Fulton St. and Market Ave. around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is reporting that the car was traveling west on Fulton, attempting to turn left onto Market Ave. when it collided with the motorcycle that was traveling east on Fulton through the intersection. The traffic light was yellow when the accident occurred.

The motorcyclist was taken to Butterworth Spectrum Health Hospital in serious condition. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for medical complications.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is being asked to call the Grand Rapids Police at 456-3771- or Silent Observer at 774-2345. Silent Observer may also be contacted online.

Car/Motorcycle acc - Fulton/Market. Pls avoid area. pic.twitter.com/oGjofbm8fb — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) October 2, 2017

Car vs motorcycle accident at the corner of Fulton and Monroe. No words yet on injuries @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/DUY7ywDrHF — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) October 2, 2017

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV