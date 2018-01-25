MSU donor: Comments about Nassar were ignored because he was a 'rock star'

MSU donor on Nassar fallout

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Peter Secchia has known Lou Anna Simon for years.

"I love her, I loved her, I worked with her, she was strong, she was good and we'll have a tough time replacing her," says Secchia.

Secchia has donated millions to MSU over the years, his name is on multiple buildings like the softball stadium in East Lansing and the Secchia Center in Grand Rapids.

"These are tough days for anybody who has been involved with Michigan State and I'm in the process of a lot of projects with them," says Secchia.

Secchia says it was difficult for the school to catch Larry Nassar. Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing more than 150 girls and young women, including Olympic champions Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas and Jordyn Wieber.

"In many cases people made comments about Nassar and they were totally ignored because he was a rock star," says Secchia.

He also wonders why others are not being blamed.

"We all wonder why the National Gymnastics people aren't being dragged in, the Olympics aren't being dragged in, why some of the parents remained quiet. Were they driven to have a gold medal or driven to have a child who is a star? Were they holding back on the information they had because they didn't want to embarrass their daughter? There are so many different currents in this river of distraught...it's not a pleasant time...but it can only get better," says Secchia.

We asked Secchia what he would say to parents who are now concerned about sending their child to MSU.

"I would say to them that if you don't feel comfortable with your children at Michigan State, take them somewhere else because we've got a long list of people that want to go to Michigan State and there are some wonderful people left," says Secchia.

Many of the victims are taking legal action against USA gymnastics. Lawmakers in Washington this week called for a congressional investigation into the Olympic committee and the Gymnastics Federation.

Meanwhile, MSU's board will meet Friday to discuss the University's transition plan. That meeting is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m.

