MSU medical research center opens soon

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The $88 million Michigan State University medical research center in Grand Rapids opens next week.

The center will be used for researching cures and treatments for diseases like Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and cancer.

There will also be a focus on neuroscience, women's health science, children's health science and cancer.

Most of the building will be closed to the public, except for the lobby and a meeting room on the ground floor. But, before that, the public will have the opportunity to tour the building on Sept. 22.

