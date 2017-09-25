Multiple gun shop break-ins in Grand Rapids Area

Over the weekend, Sept. 23-24, there were three gun shop break-ins in the greater Grand Rapids area.

On Saturday, Sept. 13 at 10:30 p.m. Rylee's Ace Hardware, 1234 Michigan St. was broken into. The suspects smashed the glass doors, but they were not able to gain access to any weapons.

Later that night, at 11:57 p.m. officers responded to Bachelder Master Gunmakers at 700 Plymouth Ave. where suspects smashed a glass window and damaged the front doors. Protective measures inside the store prevented any guns from being stolen.

On Sunday, Sept. 24 at 12:31 a.m suspects broke into Barracks 616, 5740 Foremost Dr. in Cascade. Over a dozen handguns were stolen.

In all three incidents, the suspects smashed windows and doors to gain entry. There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are not sure if these are related to the breaking and entering of Cabela's on Sept. 19 where four teenagers stole multiple guns.

