No more homeless veterans in Grand Rapids

The Grand Rapids Area Coalition to End Homelessness announced on Tuesday, Sept. 26 that there are no longer any veterans who are homeless in the city of Grand Rapids.

This is a milestone in the effort to end homelessness among veterans.

"I think what it's taken to end homelessness among veterans in Grand Rapids is resources, and there have been additional federal resources," said Non Roman the President of the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

"But it's really been the collaboration at the local level of a variety of different kinds of agencies."

The Coalition helped house over 380 homeless veterans over the past two years.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV