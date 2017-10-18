Odd or even? Winter parking restrictions begin in November

Crosby, NW is one of the impacted streets (Photo: peter ross, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's the most mildly inconvenient time of the year.

In preparation for street sweepers and snow plows, Grand Rapids winter parking rules go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1.

In a statement from the City of Grand Rapids, residents are reminded:

Street sweepers clear roadways of leaves and debris that naturally fall to the ground. Clearing the curbs, gutters and catch basins is critical to prepare them for possible snow and ice accumulation later in the month. Please note that it is unlawful to purposely rake your leaves into the street. Once snow has fallen, the restrictions allow the City snow plows to easily navigate neighborhood streets to effectively clear snow over the course of a couple of days.

On the narrowest streets, this will mean no parking at all. "Same side" parking restrictions mean parking is only allowed on one side of the street. "Odd-even" parking restrictions require drivers to park on alternating sides of the street between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 p.m.

All of these parking rules run yearly from Nov. 1 until 11:59 p.m. on April 1. Remember to read the signs carefully and think ahead to tomorrow's date if you are parking your car overnight.

The fine for violating the parking ordinance is $20.

A full map of the impacted area is available at this link: http://grandrapids.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=04931338619e4e71895aa54542725907

