One dead in Grand Rapids shooting, GRPD investigating

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - One person was killed in a shooting in Grand Rapids.
The incident occurred at Cambridge Square Apartments on Mason Street SE around 9:10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.
GRPD is still on the scene investigating. The suspect is still at large.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs