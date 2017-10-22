WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

One dead in Grand Rapids shooting, GRPD investigating

Rose White , WZZM 10:56 PM. EDT October 22, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - One person was killed in a shooting in Grand Rapids.

The incident occurred at Cambridge Square Apartments on Mason Street SE around 9:10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22. 

GRPD is still on the scene investigating. The suspect is still at large. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories