One dead in Grand Rapids shooting, GRPD investigating

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - One person was killed in a shooting in Grand Rapids.

The incident occurred at Cambridge Square Apartments on Mason Street SE around 9:10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

GRPD is still on the scene investigating. The suspect is still at large.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

