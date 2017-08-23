Oprah Winfrey visits Grand Rapids, interviews Justin Amash

Photos: Kristy Lecceadone

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A representative from the Gerald R. Ford Museum has confirmed that Oprah Winfrey was in Grand Rapids Wednesday.

We are told that she interviewed U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, a Republican from Cascade Township.

Amash has opposed the current Trump administration on several issues including health care and immigration. Amash is a second generation Arab-American, and his mother Mimi is a Syrian immigrant to the United States. A spokesperson for Amash would not comment on the two meeting in Grand Rapids.

As of Wednesday afternoon neither Amash nor Oprah have released any information about the meeting on social media. There were other tweets about the meeting on twitter.

@Oprah is in Grand Rapids and I have no chill rn. — Natasha Alvarez (@tashpoint_0h) August 23, 2017

Oprah is downtown GR right now! pic.twitter.com/aS0WQco1Ou — Kendall McConnohie (@mcconken) August 23, 2017



