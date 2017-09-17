GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Out of the Darkness walk was held at Millennium Park on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The goal for walkers and runners participating in the event was to take steps to stop suicide.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts 350 walks all over the country to help raise money to prevent suicide through research, education and advocacy.

The non-profit organization hosts the walks to help support those affected my mental health disorders and suicide.

The goal of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is to reduce the annual suicide rate by 20 percent by 2025.

