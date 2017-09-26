People in West Michigan worried about family in Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Hurricane Maria has devastated Puerto Rico, and millions are without electricity and clean drinking water.

Lea Tobar has five sisters and two brothers in Puerto Rico.

"It is the worst hurricane in history in Puerto Rico, the island was devastated, the whole island," says Tobar.

Lea grew up in Puerto Rico but now lives in Grand Rapids. When the hurricane hit she quickly tried to get in touch with her family there but cell phones are not working on the island so on a whim she tried calling her one sister that has a landline.

"I called her, I just called her to see what would happen and she answered! I was like, wow you are answering! And she said 'no I am not dead I am alive!'" says Tobar.

But even though her siblings are alive, the devastation is widespread.

"There is no water because there is no electricity, the water worked because of the electricity, they are lacking water and electricity which are the basic elements to survive," says Tobar.

She's hoping that President Trump's upcoming visit to Puerto Rico will bring more aid and resources.

"It's good that he can see it first-hand and be the ambassador of hope for an island that is devastated right now," says Tobar.

