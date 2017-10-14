Pets find new homes at the Empty the Shelters event

(Photo: Humane Society of West Michigan)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The BISSELL Pet Foundation held an Empty the Shelters event on Saturday, Oct. 14. During the day 75 animal shelters in Michigan--including the Humane Society of West Michigan--waived the pet adoption fees letting people adopt pets for free.

Several shelters ended up actually emptying their cages, and all their pets were adopted.

In West Michigan, the Humane Society nearly emptied the shelter with just a few pets remaining at the end of the day. Their facility has been overflowing with cats recently, and they actually had less dogs than usual.

"People were aware of the event, and they came actually ahead of time and didn't want to miss out on adopting dogs," said Namiko Ota-Noveskey of the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Puppies and kittens were not included in the event, and they will be back up for adoption on Sunday, Oct. 15.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV