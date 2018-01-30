Plans moving forward on new $49 million home for veterans

A rendering of the new Grand Rapids Home for Veterans (Photo: Courtesy of Mich. Veteran Affairs Agency, Creston Neighborhood Association)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (AP) - Plans are moving forward on a $49 million state home for veterans in western Michigan.

The Grand Rapids Planning Commission recently approved the new Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, which will have room for 128 residents. Buildings will be connected and plans include neighborhood centers and a community center.

The community center will include a kitchen, clinic, physical therapy space, offices and a meditation chapel. Plans call for the new facility to open in 2020.

Michigan is revamping how nursing care is provided to veterans, with plans to ultimately transition to smaller facilities. The changes follow a state audit uncovered insufficient care, inadequate staffing levels and other problems at the existing Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

The existing facility currently houses about 355 residents.

