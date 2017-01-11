Police and family continue to search for missing GR man

(Photo: Marcia Fletcher‎)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Its been nearly two weeks since anyone has had any contact with Paul Kaleta. His nephew tells WZZM 13, that's out of the ordinary and they have no where else to turn.

"We're not sure what to think of it, you know, it doesn't feel like there would be any foul play, he's not a bad dude," Jason Kaleta, Paul's nephew said.

But Paul remains missing. Grand Rapids Police say the 64-year-old last made contact with his family on December 30, 2016.

"He saw his ex-wife and son on Friday night to pick up a dog," Jason said.

Paul is 5'10", about 215-pounds, has blue eyes and gray hair. Police say he has a condition which requires medical attention. His nephew believes its a heart problem.

Paul Kaleta

Paul's car, a gray Ford Windstar, is also missing. Police say the van has a cracked rear bumper on the driver's side.

"I would say this is probably not consistent with normal behavior for him. Just in the fact that if we're all reaching out to him, it would seem that he would say something," Jason said.

"I'm worried and I really hope he's kind of just hiding out doing his own thing and needing some time, but to have the dog too and not bring it back the next day does leave a lot of questions."

Questions, Jason and his family just want answered, as they plead for Paul to reach out.

"Right now all the stuff up in the air has your mind racing, so it'd be nice to just know something. We just want to know he's safe and he's in a good place."

Anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of Paul is being asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400, or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

