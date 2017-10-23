Police chiefs from Grands Rapids, Kalamazoo up for same Florida job

Both Rahinsky and Hadley are finalists for the police chief job in Punta Gorda, Florida. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky and Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Jeffrey Hadley are both finalists for the police chief job in Punta Gorda, Florida, according to city officials.

Rahinsky and Hadley are two of 10 finalists for the position, said the Punta Gorda City Manager's office.

Punta Gorda is around 100 miles South of Tampa and a 40 minute drive north of Fort Meyers. The city has a population of 18,796, which is about 10 percent of Grand Rapids' population and a quarter of Kalamazoo's population, according to the U.S. Census report.

Both Rahinsky and Hardy may take a pay cut with the job. Kevin Belk, Rahinsky's predecessor at GRPD, earned $121,388 per year, and Hadley's predecessor in Kalamazoo, Dan Weston, earned $108,000.

Rahinsky joined the Grand Rapids Police Department in 2014, coming from Franklin, Tennessee. Hadley started as Kalamazoo Chief in 2008 with previous experience in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Punta Gorda City Manager's office said interviews for the job are on Nov. 2 and 3.

