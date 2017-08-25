(Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Update: Michigan State Police located Katie Mull and she was reunited with her family, according to a release sent by GRPD on Aug. 25.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for Katie Mull who has been missing since Sunday, Aug. 20.

Mull is 36 years old. She has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5 feet 1 inches tall.

Friends and family have not seen or heard from Mull, and she has not shown up for work in the past week.

According to GRPD, Mull was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 leaving the 700 block of Morris Ave. She was driving a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu with a Michigan license plate, BRY 9054.

Anyone with information about Mull's whereabouts should contact the investigators at (616) 456-3400, Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345, or www.silentobserver.org

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV