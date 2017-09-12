Pot shops decision not sitting well with some

Pot shops decision

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's being called a "setback" for Michigan's medical Marijuana industry.

On Tuesday, state regulators ruled that marijuana dispensaries must close by Dec.15. That's when the state will start taking applications for new licenses.

Some local medical marijuana patients say the decision doesn't make sense.

"I think it's ridiculous, look at what's going on in Grand Rapids, no one has safe and legal access to their medicine but we have all these people that need their legal marijuana so they don't have to be on opiates and all these pain killers," says one patient.

Medical patients can still get their marijuana from care givers. New licenses for dispensaries will not be issued til early next year.

